The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Yarrawonga reserves beat Wangaratta Rovers to make it three premierships in a row

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 25 2022 - 10:10pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt McCabe kicks a goal in Yarrawonga's win over Wangaratta Rovers. Picture by James Wiltshire

Yarrawonga reserves are celebrating a three-peat after surviving a late onslaught from Wangaratta Rovers in Sunday's grand final at Lavington Sports Ground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.