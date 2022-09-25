Yarrawonga reserves are celebrating a three-peat after surviving a late onslaught from Wangaratta Rovers in Sunday's grand final at Lavington Sports Ground.
The Pigeons led by 14 points at three-quarter-time but only had one scoring shot to eight in a one-sided final term.
However, the wasteful Hawks booted 0.8 while Yarrawonga's only kick sailed through to hand the club a third consecutive flag in the second grade after the triumphs of 2018 and 2019.
"It's probably a relief more than anything," coach Matt Grinter admitted.
"We definitely got away with it in the end.
"It wasn't my best coaching effort, I was stressed to the max but it's an amazing effort and they fully deserve it..
"We knew we had the team to win, it was more the grit that we needed.
"That's three in a row and our eighth grand final in 11 years so it's huge.
"It's probably been my favourite year of football, to be honest, with a cracking group of players."
Meanwhile, a strong finish from Wangaratta denied Corowa-Rutherglen thirds their first premiership for 22 years in front of a large travelling army of supporters.
The Magpies trailed by 15 points at the final break but dominated the last quarter to win by 10.13 (73) to 10.9 (69).
"It's a good feeling, a lot of reward for the boys' hard work," Pies co-coach Matt Hedin said.
"It's been a long season and we've had challenges throughout the year, on and off the field, but the group's responded every single time and turned it into a positive result.
"Today, I challenged them at three-quarter-time, to respond again and, to the boys' credit, they did.
"It should mean a fair bit to these players. We've been through more than usual for an under-18 group so to get that reward, it means a lot to the kids and hopefully they can really stick together over the next few years and build something.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"I've got a great co-coach in Damien Lappin and the offsiders have done a fantastic job this year as well."
Joe Berry and Jayden Adamo kicked two goals apiece for the Pies, while Corowa-Rutherglen's Jedd Longmire was best on ground.
