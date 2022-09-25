Yarrawonga are the first Ovens and Murray League A-grade netball premiers since 2019 after outrunning Wangaratta 44-31 at Lavington Sports Ground yesterday.
The Pigeons led the Magpies at every break, with co-coach Bridget Cassar celebrating her 250th A-grade game with not only a flag, but a best on court performance in the goal circle.
It marks the ninth time Yarrawonga's A-grade side has achieved glory in September since the inception of the league's netball competition.
For fellow goaler Sarah Moore (nee Senini), it marked her second premiership after claiming one with her former club Lavington.
"It's unbelievable," Moore said post match.
"I said to the girls at the end there, we better line-up and get a tattoo on Tuesday. It was a good laugh."
Both the Magpies and Pigeons had plenty of supporters on the sidelines, with Moore crediting all at the club for helping them reach the feat.
"There was just a lot of hard work from a lot of people," Moore said.
"We're the players that take to the court, but there's a lot of people that we're playing for.
"You have a look at the Yarrawonga supporters, it's a small town, and everyone gets behind them.
"It's reward for effort, but not just from us, from a large group of people."
Cassar shot 33 goals, while Sarah Moore landed eight and Maddy Allan three.
Stalwart Pigeon Kylie Leslie showed determination in the defence end.
Kate Dean and Liv Richards fought hard for the Magpies.
Star goal shooter Georgia Clark showed tremendous courage to start on court for the Magpies before a devastating knee injury sustained in the preliminary final against Corowa-Rutherglen proved to be too much, as she rejoined the sidelines before the end of the first term.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Rachelle Petts, Amy Byrne, Grace Patterson and Clark all pitched in in the shooting end to achieve the Magpies' total.
"Commiserations to that Wang team because they're a bunch of superstars," Moore said.
"They'll be up there again for sure."
Wangaratta co-coach Chaye Crimmins admitted she was still tremendously proud of her side's efforts after the fourth placed Magpies won three must-win matches to get to the decider.
"We didn't perform as well as we wanted today, but we are very proud of our season, and especially our finals series," Crimmins said.
"We had our ups and downs through this year and it was a testament to the girls' determination and fight to get here today.
"Yarrawonga were great and we are so lucky to be able to play against a team like them."
