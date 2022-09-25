Those opposed to changes to Eastern Hill, particularly mountain bike trails, will argue for a fresh consultation process when they meet with Albury Council chiefs this week.
Friends of Eastern Hill spokeswoman Glenda Chapman and others are due to meet Albury Council's mayor Kylie King, deputy mayor Steve Bowen and chief executive Frank Zaknich on Wednesday.
She said the group wanted a moratorium on the council endorsing the draft plan, an independent review of submissions received about it and a fresh consultation.
"Flawed and biased is really it, there's no other words for it," Mrs Chapman said of the process so far.
She is particularly scathing of the apparent favouring of mountain bike interests and lack of consultation with residents surrounding Eastern Hill.
Mrs Chapman said a freedom of information inquiry had revealed only nine neighbouring property holders had been notified as part of the feedback set-up.
Mrs Chapman said the lack of sweeping consultation delegitimised the draft plan and had privileged "300 men" from the mountain bike community above the wider population.
She added the city had "absolutely gone against the spirit" of its engagement policy.
On Sunday, about 50 people gathered on the hill for a solidarity walk to Elke's seat, with Wiradjuri woman Ruth Davys addressing them about the Indigenous links to the area through it being a meeting place and having special trees.
She said the draft report mentioned three Aboriginal people, but there was more than 3000 in the community.
"We need to be sure that those people (knowledge holders) are speaking up and...our....places are being protected," Ms Davys said.
