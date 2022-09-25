The Border Mail
Friends of Eastern Hill want Albury Council to rethink approach to draft plan for reserve

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 25 2022 - 11:30pm
Glenda Chapman raises her left arm as she addresses concerned residents near the Eastern Hill lookout car park on Sunday afternoon. The group shortly afterwards embarked on a walk along the ridge line. Picture by Marcella Larson-Banks

Those opposed to changes to Eastern Hill, particularly mountain bike trails, will argue for a fresh consultation process when they meet with Albury Council chiefs this week.

Local News

