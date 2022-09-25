The return of the Ovens and Murray league grand final to Lavington Sports Ground didn't disappoint.
It's been a three-year wait for the flagship day after two seasons cruelled by COVID-19 as 8747 people turned out for the first decider at the venue since 2017 on Sunday.
Ovens and Murray league general manager Craig Millar couldn't have asked for any more.
"The venue was great and we were lucky with the weather. The Sunday timeslot again proved people want to get out and watch community sport," he said.
"The whole finals series has been great.
"There might have been some skeptics out there who questioned how was it going to work after the AFL grand final, but just under 9000 people shows it wasn't as big of an issue as what it might have been played out to be.
"The crowds at the netball were extraordinary as well, they were 10 deep up there.
"All the stuff we've been starved of for the best part of three years was back."
Former Carlton coach and member of Corowa-Rutherglen's 2000 senior premiership side David Teague was the guest speaker for the VIP function and enjoyed the chance to get back to the Border.
"I haven't been to a grand final here since I played in 2000. It brings back great memories," he said.
"That community feel and hearing the cheers has been great.
"I grew up in a town that didn't even have a pub, so the local footy was what brought people together and to see that here again is special.
"To think about 2000, I think it was the first flag Corowa had won for 32 years, and to see the way the community came together and know you played a part in that was a pretty awesome feeling."
Albury mayor Kylie King said despite having no teams from Albury or Wodonga involved in the senior grand final, there was a terrific energy around the venue.
"It's just alive. As soon as I arrived, it was great to see the smiles on faces," she said.
Wodonga deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer said it was great to see so many families enjoying the day.
"We're very fortunate to have a facility like this on the Border and it's great to showcase it at the O and M grand final," he added.
Wangaratta also had success in the thirds football with a come-from-behind victory by four points against Corowa-Rutherglen, while Yarrawonga defeated Wangaratta Rovers to clinch its third successive reserves flag.
