Lavington wins B and C-grade Ovens and Murray League netball premierships

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 25 2022 - 8:46am, first published 8:37am
Lavington's B-grade premiership side. Picture by Ash Smith

Lavington claimed two netball premierships on their home court with victories in B and C-grade during yesterday's Ovens and Murray League grand finals.

