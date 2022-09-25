Lavington claimed two netball premierships on their home court with victories in B and C-grade during yesterday's Ovens and Murray League grand finals.
The first arrived as the Panthers' C-grade defeated Albury by three-goals in a nail-biter, with captain Angela Kavanagh receiving best on court honours.
It was a special day for the Kavanagh family, with Angela's husband Gary coaching the side this season.
"It's amazing," Gary said.
"It was something that we could do together, and we did.
"We knew we only had to beat them once, and we did it when it mattered most.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It's something that we probably didn't expect at the start of the year, but hoped for, and as it got closer to the end we started to realise that this could happen."
The Panthers then triumphed in the final game of the day, defeating Albury Tigers 64-44.
Young Panther Christine Oguche starred in goals as the most valuable player.
