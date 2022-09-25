The Border Mail
Wangaratta topples Yarrawonga 86-83 in Ovens and Murray league grand final

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 25 2022 - 11:55am, first published 10:30am
Wangaratta's Joe Richards kicked a stunning goal from deep in the pocket during a frenetic final term.

Wangaratta overcame a stirring second half fightback to edge out Yarrawonga on Sunday in the league's closest grand final in 17 years in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

