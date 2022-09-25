Michael 'Juice' Newton was the hero in Wangaratta's 2017 grand final triumph over Albury after booting eight goals and winning the Did Simpson medal.
Playing out of the goal square Newton was unstoppable as he terrorised the Tigers' defence with his strong hands and deadly accurate kicking.
But fast forward five years and Newton hardly spent any time as a deep forward in Sunday's epic decider against Yarrawonga.
With the Magpies trying to isolate Morris medallist Callum Moore and Ben Reid inside 50m, Newton played a lot more across half-forward.
He also rotated heavily off the interchange.
Newton, who was also skipper this season, said he was happy to play whatever role was best for the team.
"When you have got a superstar like big Cal (Moore) in the side who is almost impossible to beat one-on-one - we just try to isolate him deep in attack as much as we can," Newton said.
"With 'Reidy' (coach Ben) also playing as a deep forward, I've had a few different roles this season.
"Today, I played mainly up the ground and just tried to create a contest as best I could."
The Magpies went into the decider as an overwhelming favourite after finishing minor premier and taking the direct route into the grand final after winning the second semi-final.
Newton said it would have been gut wrenching for the club to lose a third straight grand final after stumbling at the final hurdle in the two most recent deciders.
"With Covid and losing a couple of flags, we have waited a long time to finally get the success we deserve," he said.
"It would have been hard to swallow if we had lost another grand final."
In a grandstand finish to the biggest match of the season, Pigeon Jess Koopman had a set shot from 50m with less than 90 seconds remaining to hand his side the lead.
Newton said it was tough to watch.
"If somebody has a shot within range, you are always going to sweat on the result," he said.
"To their credit they really rallied in that final 15-minutes and we just had to hang on.
"We probably let them off the hook in that first-half and if you don't make the most of your opportunities it can come back to haunt you.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Fortunately on this occasion - it didn't"
'Juice' said he was keen to squeeze at least one more season at Norm Minns Oval.
"I'm keen to play as long as the body lets me," he said.
"I've got another 15 games until I get 100 which hopefully I can achieve next year.
"To be skipper of this fabulous club means a lot to me."
