PREMIERSHIP PIGEONS: Check out all the pictures from O&M netball grand finals

Yarrawonga are the first Ovens and Murray League A-grade netball premiers since 2019 after outrunning Wangaratta 44-31 at Lavington Sports Ground yesterday.
The Pigeons led the Magpies at every break, with co-coach Bridget Cassar celebrating her 250th A-grade game with not only a flag, but a best on court performance in the goal circle.
Check out our gallery of images from the Ovens and Murray league grand final day netball action.
