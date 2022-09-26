The Border Mail
Yarrawonga defeat Wangaratta to become 2022 Ovens and Murray netball champions

Updated September 26 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:30am
PREMIERSHIP PIGEONS: Check out all the pictures from O&M netball grand finals

Yarrawonga are the first Ovens and Murray League A-grade netball premiers since 2019 after outrunning Wangaratta 44-31 at Lavington Sports Ground yesterday.

