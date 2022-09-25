The Ovens and Murray has regained its standing and The Border Mail's ANDREW MOIR names his top 25 players, judged purely on form and not reputation.
LEIGH MASTERS (YARRAWONGA)
The best defender of the modern era.
Heading into the grand final, had the second most contested marks with 54. Team-mate Leigh Williams had 66.
His anticipation is as good as we've seen here and there's no more courageous player.
To win the Morris Medal, with so many stars, says everything.
LEIGH WILLIAMS (YARRAWONGA)
You could have had any of Williams or Wangaratta pairing Callum Moore and Joe Richards from 2-4, but Williams is the league's best mark and kick.
He landed four goals in the grand final and two of them, from 50m near the boundary, are unkickable for every other player.
Averaged six goals per game during the home and away season and when he needed to regain his radar in the decider, he kicked as well as he did all year.
CALLUM MOORE (WANGARATTA)
Well over 190cms, is quick, takes a strong grab and can play anywhere.
Wangaratta was getting beaten in the second semi by Yarrawonga, Moore moved to the ruck and the game changed as the Pies kicked five goals in six minutes.
In the grand final, he kicked four as a forward.
Appeared to be sore through the middle part of the season, failing to poll Morris Medal votes in six straight games.
JOE RICHARDS (WANGARATTA)
Runner-up in last year's Morris Medal, but finished equal seventh last week with 13 votes.
That goal from the boundary line was as good as any in the grand final.
ISAAC MULLER (WODONGA RAIDERS)
Should be proud after grabbing a top five finish from a club which won only one game and finished equal fourth in the Morris Medal with 14 votes.
One game against Albury stood out where he kicked three goals.
Led the year's hitouts with 787. The next was 480.
SAM MURRAY (WANGARATTA ROVERS)
The barometer for the Hawks with his all-out attack from defence.
He might occasionally turn the ball over, but you can't be critical when he consistently drives the exciting team forward.
JAKE MCQUEEN (WANGARATTA ROVERS)
The Hawks should show a copy of his preliminary final performance to every recruit and say this is what we expect, in terms of desire.
Played like a man possessed as he tried to will the underdogs to victory.
ANTHONY MILES (ALBURY)
Had plenty of top games, but the one against Wangaratta in round 14 was a feature.
The Pies had smashed Albury in the season-opener, but Miles and fellow ex-AFL player Daniel Cross took it up to them.
JARROD HODGKIN (WODONGA RAIDERS)
Won the 2019 Morris Medal and his form was possibly better this time.
Led the league for average disposals (38) and was also top five for inside 50s and clearances.
ANGUS BAKER (WODONGA)
Finished third in the Morris Medal.
Despite not playing finals, still finished as second highest possession winner (515), but plenty would love him to play more midfield and forward, kicking goals, as opposed to cleaning up in defence.
SAM MARTYN (MYRTLEFORD)
Won the Saints' best and fairest after racking up touches at will, although he did miss a month while overseas.
NICK FOTHERGILL (YARRAWONGA)
Top five in disposals and a superb finisher around goals, Excellent debut year.
HARRY WHEELER (YARRAWONGA)
Uncompromising, attacks every contest like it's his last and how the Pigeons would have loved him in the grand final after injury.
FLETCHER CARROLL (ALBURY)
Blinding pace and clocks up the disposals.
Would have finished higher but missed a large slab with hamstring injury.
LACH HOWE (YARRAWONGA)
Stunning first half in the second semi against Wangaratta and when he was off the field, the Pies pounced.
Would be disappointed with his grand final, but had a stack of mates in the first half.
JACKSON CLARKE (WANGARATTA)
A big midfielder, who's also quick.
Finished and started the year in style, and was terrific for the rest.
CAM WILSON (COROWA-RUTHERGLEN)
Led the Morris Medal at the halfway mark, but paid the price for the Roos' horror finish.
RILEY BICE (ALBURY)
Has blossomed this year, with his pace and classy left foot consistently hurting teams.
RAVEN JOLLIFFE (WANGARATTA ROVERS)
Outstanding. Courageous in defence, but can play anywhere.
LUCAS CONLAN (ALBURY)
Brilliant defender, restricting the league's power forwards.
BILLY GLANVILL (LAVINGTON)
Unbelievable year from the Riverina Football League recruit and was still third (512) for touches, even without finals.
DANIEL SHARROCK (WANGARATTA)
Fully recovered after a knee reco and then COVID, showed his class in the grand final, setting up a number of goals.
JACON CONLAN (ALBURY)
Would like to have been more accurate in the two finals, but normally a fine kick and also a strong mark.
SIMON CURTIS (MYRTLEFORD)
Started the year slowly after injury, but raced home to finish runner-up in club best and fairest.
SAM AZZI (NORTH ALBURY)
Finished third for league's contested marks for the wooden-spooners.
