The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Ovens and Murray's top 25 footballers of 2022 as chosen by Andrew Moir

Updated September 25 2022 - 11:41pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaac Muller had a huge season with Wodonga Raiders. Picture by Mark Jesser

The Ovens and Murray has regained its standing and The Border Mail's ANDREW MOIR names his top 25 players, judged purely on form and not reputation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.