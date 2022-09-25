The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murray River Police District officers hold concerns for missing Albury man Kyle Wilson

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated September 26 2022 - 2:55am, first published September 25 2022 - 10:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury police are trying to locate missing Albury man Kyle Wilson.

Albury police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing in the Border city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.