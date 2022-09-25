Albury police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing in the Border city.
Kyle Wilson, 30, was last seen at Lavington Square shopping centre last Friday afternoon.
When he failed to return home, family members contacted Murray River Police District officers who commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Family and police hold concerns for his welfare.
Mr Wilson is of Caucasian appearance, between 170 centimetres to 180 centimetres tall, of thin build, with black hair.
He was last seen wearing navy track pants with a stripe on the side, a green hooded jumper and joggers.
Mr Wilson is known to frequent the Jindera, Lavington, East Albury, Albury and South Albury areas.
If anyone has seen Mr Wilson or may know of his whereabouts, contact Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
