Police thank public after missing Albury man found safe and well

UPDATE:
A missing 30-year-old from Lavington has been located safe and well.
NSW Police said following inquiries, the man was located safe and well in Albury about 7.30pm Monday.
"Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance," police said in a statement.
The man had been last seen at a shopping centre on Griffith Road, Lavington, on Friday afternoon.
EARLIER: Albury police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing in the Border city.
The man, 30, was last seen at Lavington Square shopping centre last Friday afternoon.
When he failed to return home, family members contacted Murray River Police District officers who began inquiries into his whereabouts.
Family and police held concerns for his welfare.
Police released a photograph and description of the missing man and sent out a text alert to Border residents at around 3.45pm on Monday.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
