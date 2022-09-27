The Border Mail
Home/News/Business

Albury-Wodonga transport businesses reveal 'haemorrhaging' costs

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated September 27 2022 - 9:53am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington-based removalist Ricky Morris, who operates Inner Home Furniture Removals, believes the increased fuel price will add another $500 to his bills per week. Picture by James Wiltshire

Frustrated transport and logistics companies have bemoaned the cost of fuel and tax woes as an increase in the price of diesel continues to put pressure on businesses large and small.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.