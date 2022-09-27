Frustrated transport and logistics companies have bemoaned the cost of fuel and tax woes as an increase in the price of diesel continues to put pressure on businesses large and small.
Since May 1, businesses have been unable to claim tax on their fuel.
Lavington removalist Ricky Morris operates two nine-tonne trucks for his business Inner Home Furniture Removals.
Like many businesses, he has been unable to claim back on the fuel tax, which has taken a toll on his bottom line on top of the petrol prices, which increased by $800 per week from $1200 before the pandemic to "well over $2000".
He said being a small business owner and with the rising cost of living "making everything a lot harder", the new petrol price would be "quite crippling".
"It's something we try to factor in with the quoting process," he said.
"It makes it harder for the customer also."
One trip to South Australia from Albury costs between $3500-$4000 for diesel alone.
"It's haemorrhaging money, on top of tax and everything," Mr Morris said.
His drivers travel hundreds of kilometres every week serving the Albury-Wodonga region and surrounds to move within the region or interstate.
There's no silver lining anymore.- Ricky Morris, Inner Home Furniture Removals owner
Fellow small business owner Penny Hanley of Kevin Hanley Removals and Storage in North Albury is in a similar situation.
Mrs Hanley is a third-generation operator, who took over the company from her father-in-law, Kevin Hanley.
"On top of increasing the price of diesel, we now haven't been able to claim on fuel for six months," she said.
Mrs Hanley said the first price rise "nearly killed us".
Once the fuel excise comes into effect on Thursday, the government will reintroduce the fuel rebate.
Border Express Albury director Geoff Luff said the fuel excise was "not going to change much".
He said the difference would amount to 4 cents per litre with the rebate of 18.8 cents once the excise came into effect.
When the company negotiates a rate with a client, fuel sits outside of that cost.
"From our point of view, it will not affect in a great way," he said.
Mr Luff said the buying price now was 55 cents cheaper compared to July.
"There's a lot of ups and downs with what's happening with the rebates," he said.
"From what I understand it will not have much of an impact."
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
