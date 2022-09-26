Albury woman Raylene Cullen has drawn on the love of her pooch, Lottie May, as a source of strength and comfort while undergoing treatment for lung cancer.
The owner of the petting sitting service Executive Pets has teamed up with her friend Michelle Ryan, who owns a Perth-based dog treat company, Puppa Dolittle, to fundraise for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
Mrs Ryan said she had been able to draw inspiration in her business from her friend's cancer journey.
Her business has created heart-shaped dog treats that feature inspirational messages to support pet owners, such as 'love n light' and "u got this'.
Mrs Ryan said it was a way to show her friend "we are here for her no matter what came her way".
Ms Cullen said she was overwhelmed by the generosity.
After undergoing gruelling treatment in 2021, she learned that the cancer had returned in a lymph node in her chest early this year.
Last month, there was further devastating news with scans revealing she had two tumours in her brain.
"When she heard about my cancer journey, Michelle jumped straight in to support me by making these special dog treats," Ms Cullen said.
"I chose to donate to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre because we're lucky to have such a wonderful facility with caring and compassionate staff in our own backyard."
Trust Fund volunteer Renea Maskell said the fundraiser "was a great idea".
"It's not only benefiting man's best friend, but also anyone in the region impacted by cancer," she said.
Treats can be purchased online at puppadolittle.com for $12 per bag with 50 per cent of the proceeds going to the AWRCC.
