Impressive lifestyle property with views

Situated in the popular Ettamogah area "Attunga" offers quality living, productivity and spectacular views.
Spanning approximately 64 acres, this property offers "unmatched family living and lifestyle."
The brick veneer home offers a spacious floor plan with three separate wings, all living areas and bedrooms offer spectacular views of the surroundings.
The north-easterly aspect of the home takes advantage of solar passive heating and cooling with a quality combustion heater, with room ducting, services the home for winter.
Be welcomed inside by the attractive formal entrance with lead-light feature door before entering the huge living area.
The Blackwood country-style kitchen offers an abundance of bench space and storage with a large walk-in-pantry, electric appliances and dishwasher.
The adjoining meals area has a sliding door leading the rear garden while the formal living and dining room overlooks the pool.
An outstanding informal living space offers 14' Australian Cedar Cathedral ceilings and a sunken family room also overlooking the pool and surrounds.
The family bathroom is spacious with a separate toilet while the laundry is well-appointed.
The main suite offers sliding doors to the pool area, ensuite with spa bath and double shower and a separate well-appointed walk-in robe.
Three double bedrooms are located in their own wing all featuring built-in robes, ceiling fans and two with built-in-desks.
The home also offers a fifth bedroom or home office and a huge walk-in storage room.
Outside, there's a slatted verandah surrounding the western side of the home and the east-facing pergola is ideal for alfresco entertainment.
Surrounding the home are established, structured gardens including roses, succulents, cactus gardens and an attractive river-rock area.
Plus spacious lawns and tiered sandstone paved areas. A fully-automated watering system makes maintenance a breeze.
Property improvements include a double lock-up garage, double carport, large workshop with roller door, skillion, 40-foot container with shelving, wood shed, two catchment dams and a 24,000-gallon rainwater tank.
