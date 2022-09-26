Colourful businessman Allan Endresz rates Alligator Blood's brave Underwood Stakes victory at Sandown over the weekend as the 'most extraordinary' yet of his rollercoaster career.
Endresz was forced to sell his share in Alligator Blood last month to billionaire retailer Gerry Harvey to allow the galloper to race in Melbourne over the spring carnival.
Although now not in the ownership, Endresz said he was still a stable spokesperson for the star galloper.
Alligator Blood was able to claim two of the biggest scalps in the nation in Zaaki and I'm Thunderstruck after notching an all-the-way win in the $1 million feature.
Endresz rated Alligator Blood's third Group 1 victory of his career as the most satisfying yet.
"It was an unbelievable win, extraordinary and I'm still getting over it to be honest," Endresz said.
"I have no doubt that's the best win of his career so far.
"You have to look at the quality of the field and the commentary in the lead-up.
"A lot of experts said it appeared to be a two-horse race between Zaaki and I'm Thunderstruck.
"So to be able to get the scalps of two of the biggest names of the spring carnival is unbelievable.
"Alligator Blood is a giant killer and the next star that we have in our sights in Anamoe who is Cox Plate favourite.
"That clash will happen either in the Group 1 Might And Power Stakes or the Cox Plate."
ALSO IN SPORT
Endresz, who is never far away from controversy, was ejected from the mounting yard after the Underwood Stakes by Racing Victoria chief steward Robert Cram.
"That was just another layer of stupidity to this whole saga," Endresz said.
"When Alligator Blood resumed in the Memsie last month, I had a call from Robert Cram informing the stewards they didn't want me to be in the mounting yard.
"Not because it was breaking any rules but it wasn't a good look publicity wise.
"It was never mentioned to me that it applied throughout the entire Melbourne spring carnival.
"The racing officials at clubs have been fantastic to deal with and haven't got an issue with me.
"The rules of racing specify that owners can be in the mounting yard and owners have transferable rights.
"My uncle and aunt are part-owners and I was representing Gerry (Harvey) but Robert Cram approached me to leave the mounting yard during the photo shoot."
Endresz revealed Alligator Blood would most likely target the Might And Power Stakes on Caulfield Guineas day on October 8 before tackling the Cox Plate a fortnight later.
Alligator Blood's Cox Plate odds were slashed from $13 into $7 after Sunday's win.
The James Cummings-trained Anamoe is the $3-favourite.
