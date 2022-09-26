The Border Mail
Indi MP Helen Haines says move on anti-corruption commission a win

By Ted Howes
September 26 2022 - 5:30pm
Member for Indi Helen Haines said she has been assured the focus of legislation to be tabled tomorrow will be a step in the right direction, but it won't address whistleblower protection at this stage. File picture

MEMBER for Indi Helen Haines says she is confident legislation surrounding a proposed anti-corruption commission to be tabled on Wednesday will include principles she and others have been fighting to achieve for years.

