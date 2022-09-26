MEMBER for Indi Helen Haines says she is confident legislation surrounding a proposed anti-corruption commission to be tabled on Wednesday will include principles she and others have been fighting to achieve for years.
Dr Haines is one of 15 crossbenchers who are signatory to a statement released on Monday calling on the federal government to demonstrate a commitment to "getting it right".
In October 2020, Dr Haines introduced her federal integrity commission bill to the House of Representatives which was largely ignored by the federal government. Then attorney-general Christian Porter said it wanted to conduct consultation around its own draft integrity legislation but not during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It was ignored by the previous government, it wasn't ignored by anyone else," Dr Haines told The Border Mail.
"It's clear the previous government had no intention of seriously engaging with setting up a powerful anti-corruption commission.
"The fact that this government is tabling legislation - in the past it's only been the crossbench members of either the House of Representatives or the Senate who have ever introduced legislation to set up such a body ... has demonstrated that they are serious about this by bringing legislation to the house.
"I am confident that the broad principles that I've brought forward under my bill - things like the capacity to have public hearings when in the public interest to do so, the capacity to do retrospective investigations, broad jurisdiction, the same rules for everyone - those things will be in this legislation so that is a significant win for the work that I've put in and many others as well.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I am confident that the issues that have been raised will be in the legislation. There's other elements that I'm interested to see but I've had assurances those key principles will be there."
Dr Haines said the legislation to be heard in Parliament tomorrow would not include laws to protect whistleblowers but confirmed her commitment to seeing such laws introduced.
"Whistleblower protection is one of the concerns that I have," she said. "The attorney-general has stated publicly that whistleblower protections won't be included in this legislation but there will be associated legislation to make sure that whistleblowers will be protected.
"Let's see what he says on Wednesday."
Dr Haines, who described Wednesday's legislation as a "a once in a generation opportunity to set up a federal integrity commission that's been called for for 10 years", said focus should be on the substance of the legislation, not the timeline.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.