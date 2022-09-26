The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Daine Porter's personal tribute to his Mum after Wangaratta's grand final win

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:19am, first published 6:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daine Porter with his wife Katrina and daughters Grace, seven, and Lucy, five. Picture by Mark Jesser

Sunday's premiership triumph was especially poignant for Wangaratta's Daine Porter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.