Sunday's premiership triumph was especially poignant for Wangaratta's Daine Porter.
Amid all the post-match celebrations, he was left to reflect on the one person who wasn't there to share in the moment.
"Mum passed away this year," Porter explained.
"She would have loved to be here so that makes it even more special.
"Mum was definitely my biggest supporter and she would have been watching over us.
"It's great having the rest of the family here and (seven-year-old daughter) Grace was able to come up and get the medal with me.
"Grace loves her footy, she's here every week, she plays Auskick and I'm very proud of her."
Porter admitted there were plenty of late nerves as Yarrawonga threatened to snatch the cup out of the Magpies' hands in the dying seconds at Lavington Sports Ground.
"We probably put the cue in the rack halfway through the last but they kept coming," Porter said.
"They missed that late shot and if that went through, we wouldn't be standing here right now."
