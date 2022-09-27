The region's show organisers are adamant their events will proceed despite recent heavy rain and other challenges.
The weather forecast has indicated easing rain for the weekend, ahead of the Culcairn show on Saturday.
The Albury Show is set to return from a two-year hiatus for three days on October 28.
Show society president Wal Blezard said he hoped to "have as close as we can to our traditional shows", in spite of concerns the showground had "absorbed a great deal of moisture" over the past few months.
He said he had assured the community the show would still happen.
"We're hoping to have all if not most of the side shows," he said.
The show program begins Friday afternoon and continues throughout Saturday and Sunday, with activities on Friday and Saturday nights.
There will be a cattle section on Friday and Saturday, horses on Sunday, and an arts and craft pavilion with domestic goods competing with other vendors.
"There's some fairly extensive works going on the grounds because of setting up a new and modern caravan park on part of our ground," Mr Blezard said.
The Culcairn Agricultural Show returns on Saturday.
Highlights include four sets of piglet races, sheep shearing competition, and a wood chop demonstration from the South Coast and Tablelan's Axeman's Association.
A scooter competition is also scheduled on the Culcairn Track at the showground on Federal Street.
Culcairn Show secretary-treasurer Stephen Trickett has been working with a team of 20 volunteers and members of the committee to deliver the event.
The show was supported with a $14,000 grant from the NSW government.
Child participants are paid $2 for every activity, with prizes for the winners and place getters in all competitions.
The committee is hopeful the rain will hold off on the big day.
"If it's wet, we'll have some of the show, but not all of it," Mr Trickett said.
The Yarrawonga-Mulwala Agricultural Show will kick off on Friday.
Society president John Wright said "you've got to think positive" in spite of the odds.
The show will feature a new eight-metre high rock wall and fireworks on Friday night.
Walbundrie Show Society president Rick Clancy said one of his biggest challenges was building the new pavilion for this year's show on October 3.
It has 30 per cent more capacity than the previous two combined.
"The big challenge for the show society now is how we will set up inside," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.