Sarah Schmidt has found ways to develop her leadership potential that she once never knew existed.
While these held value as a small business owner, Mrs Schmidt said it was far more about leadership in the community.
These new-found skills were gained through her completion of the Fischer Community Leadership Program.
The program named in honor of Tim Fischer, former Australian politician was held as a pilot program this year to enable and empower leadership within the community.
Mrs Schmidt said what was even more significant though was the role that she could now play in passing on those leadership skills to the next generation.
Mrs Schmidt lives in Table Top with her husband, Brad, and their two children, Connor, 17, and Amy, 11.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mrs Schmidt said it was fitting for her to take up a passion for baking.
"The program was about building resilience and getting the next generation to step up and take on community projects," she said.
Mrs Schmidt, the owner of dating agency Country Dating, said that thanks to the program she was now "years in front of where I'm meant to be" with the baking enterprise.
"We are really close now to finishing off the website and taking on more bakers locally," she said.
"I'd love to take the business Australia-wide and be taking on as many children as we can."
Mrs Schmidt has already baked more than 50 birthday cakes for foster children.
"I feel very blessed I was able to participate. I think anyone who wants to take a step forward and help out in the community will walk away with a great set of skills," she said.
"I know I have taken away a wealth of knowledge from the leadership program, and I would recommend it to anyone.
Mrs Schmidt said was never her intention to sell cakes, "but now I have a thriving little cake business".
"I was brought up being taught you should always give back to your community," she said.
She said although it was a big dream to be nationwide, "every child deserves cake".
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.