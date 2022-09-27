An Albury writer hopes to unlock hidden potential in everyone she meets through a series of workshops.
Robyne Young will stage four classes, starting Thursday, targeted at writing freely.
Ms Young said people's first experience of creative writing was often not positive.
"That experience of being told you can't write, that you are not creative, can return every time you even contemplate some form of creative writing," she said.
"The workshops are designed to explore ways people can loosen the laces and discover a joy in writing."
Ms Young said the emphasis would be on ways to spark ideas for creating short stories, memoirs and poetry, and for people to develop their own writing toolbox.
"Ideas are everywhere and once you have your antenna out, something you see or hear can be the seed for a piece of writing," she said.
Workshops will be held weekly at Hyphen in Wodonga at of cost of $150, with bookings to be made at robyneyoung.com.au.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
