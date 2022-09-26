The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drink-driver smashed family's car on Hume Highway near Wangaratta, fled scene

By Wangaratta Court
September 26 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren James Stone. File photo

An alcoholic who crashed his car into a young family's vehicle before driving into a drain has been banned from the roads for more than three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.