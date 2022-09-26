An alcoholic who crashed his car into a young family's vehicle before driving into a drain has been banned from the roads for more than three years.
Darren James Stone, 58, returned a reading of 0.215 nearly three hours after the crash.
Stone tried to drive off but crashed his car into the drain, and walked from the scene of the incident, on July 4 last year.
Police were notified about 12.30pm after he collided with the family's car at the intersection of the Hume Highway and Carraragarmungee Estate Road, north of Wangaratta.
Five people were inside the victim's car, including young children, but nobody was seriously injured.
Stone was later spoken to by police at his Federation Way home in Boralma before being hospitalised.
He returned the reading of 0.215 at 3.12pm, close to three hours after the smash.
"I had two beers," Stone later told police.
"I thought 'f---, I might be over the limit, I might just go."
He was charged with several offences including drink-driving and failing to render assistance.
"Mr Stone made a number of poor choices," lawyer Geoff Clancy told the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday.
The court heard the 58-year-old had no memory of the incident, and Mr Clancy said his client had made the "incredibly stupid" decision to drink after returning home.
The court heard alcohol had cost Stone his marriage, his reputation, and left him estranged from his family.
He had run a business in Wangaratta.
"It's a long term thing," Mr Clancy said of his alcohol issues.
"Mr client looks back on it and is really ashamed."
He has been seeking treatment for his drinking since the crash.
Magistrate Peter Mithen imposed a 42-month driving ban with a $1200 fine.
"You just need to understand the disqualification starts from today," he said.
"Even if there's an emergency, you have to make other arrangements.
"You cannot drive."
