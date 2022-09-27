Albury's River Deck Cafe has further enhanced its reputation as a leader in the hospitality industry.
The eatery topped the cafe dining and casual dining categories at the recent NSW Restaurant and Catering Awards for Excellence in Sydney.
Front of house manager James Hargreaves was also crowned the standout supervisor.
Owner Alex Smit said winning the awards was special given the challenges, including the forced closure of the business since August due to flooding at Noreuil Park.
"It's a testament to the team we have and recognition for our operations and region," he said.
"We're so proud of James as he has worked tirelessly to keep the wheels turning, training new team members under trying circumstances.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We're chuffed and we were so excited for our team at the awards."
Mr Hargreaves said it was an unexpected win.
"I'm proud of the achievement, which is also a reflection of the support I receive from the team every day," he said.
More than 250 restaurants, cafes and catering businesses were judged in over 80 categories, with the winners announced at the Awards for Excellence ceremony held at Royal Randwick racecourse.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.