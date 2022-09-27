The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury's River Deck Cafe honoured at NSW Restaurant and Catering Awards for Excellence in Sydney

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
September 27 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
River Deck Cafe head chef Ludo Baulacky, owner Alex Smit and front of house manager James Hargreaves at the NSW Restaurant and Catering Awards for Excellence.

Albury's River Deck Cafe has further enhanced its reputation as a leader in the hospitality industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.