UP to $12 million is being sought from governments to upgrade the King Valley wine region's main road, but its name is unlikely to change, Wangaratta's mayor says.
A community report calls for the name of the Wangaratta-Whitfield Road to be changed to King Valley Road because it would aid marketing and be more inclusive.
It is one of five recommendations from the King Valley Infrastructure Project report which will be tabled at Tuesday night's meeting of the Rural City of Wangaratta.
Others relate to urgently upgrading the road, creating a bike track from Oxley to Cheshunt along the former rail corridor with creative works from Oxley to Moyhu and having an art sculpture show to boost installations over time.
The report, which has has been compiled by John Bridges and Chris Hazell after three years of work, includes business views and survey findings supporting a road name change and bike trail.
"This is a project which would invigorate and enthuse and set up the King Valley for the next 50 years," Mr Bridges said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
With tourism numbers predicted by Tourism North East to go from 590,000 this year to one million in 2030, improvements to the road are badly needed.
The report states 32 kilometres of urgent work is needed to widen lanes and 39 kilometres lacks properly sealed shoulders.
Rural City of Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said the council estimated it would take $10 million to $12 million to fix the road and funding was being sought from the Victorian and federal governments.
Money is also being sought to seal the Benalla-Whitfield Road, which is forecast to cost $6 million to $7 million, and would help make a safer route for school buses.
An initial 11-kilometre section of bike trail from the Edi Cutting to Whitfield has been scoped by the council at a cost of $500,000 and to form it would cost $6 million.
As for the name change, Cr Rees was not enthusiastic.
"It's very unlikely at this stage," Cr Rees said.
"You have to remember this is only a small amount of people, it would have to be supported by a large group of people."
Cr Rees said Prosecco Road was being used as a marketing term to attract visitors to the area from a wide catchment.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.