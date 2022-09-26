Jurors to consider verdict in Gerogery murder trial of William Chaplin

A Supreme Court judge has summarised evidence in a murder trial ahead of jurors considering their verdict.
Paul Anthony Watson is facing trial over the alleged murder of William Chaplin at Gerogery between March and May 2010.
Jurors will begin considering their verdict on Tuesday.
Justice Michael Walton spent several hours on Monday summarising the prosecution and defence evidence in the trial, which started earlier this month.
Seven people gave evidence during the Supreme Court case in Sydney, including a man who spent time in custody with Watson.
The inmate said Watson had told him about the murder, which was then reported to authorities.
The late man's partial remains were found buried in a paddock at the back of Watson's Main Street property in 2019.
Prosecutor Paul Kerr said it was possible the discovery would never have been made, had the inmate not reported the allegations.
Defence lawyer John Agius raised credibility concerns about those who gave evidence at the trial.
Justice Walton told the jury members they must be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt Watson was guilty.
"You're the sole judges of the facts," he said.
He said it was up to the prosecution to prove the charge, not for the accused man to prove he was innocent.
The court heard it was a circumstantial case and that jurors had to be satisfied the accused man committed a deliberate act that caused Mr Chaplin's death, and that he had an intention to kill or cause really serious injury to Mr Chaplin.
It's alleged Mr Chaplin's body was burnt in a bonfire before being buried.
Justice Walton said Watson wasn't charged with the burning or burial of the body.
