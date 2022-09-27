Motorists will be dealt a further blow to their budgets as a result of the new fuel excise which will come into effect on Thursday.
Fuel relief is set to end with the rate of the excise to revert back to 46 cents per litre.
According to the March 2022 Federal budget, Australian motorists are forecast to pay more than $13.9 billion in net fuel excise this financial year, and $62.5 billion during the next four years.
Consumers were previously charged 44.2 cents per litre, which was halved by the former Coalition government to 22.1 cents in the lead up to the federal election.
Lavington's BF Transport and Logistics owner and former Albury councillor Nico Mathews said his business would be passing on the increased cost of fuel to the customer.
"I jumped on the fuel accounts back in the day early because those people who haven't done that earlier on, I'm talking about three, four years ago, is money that they will never get back," he said.
Mr Mathews operates his business in southern NSW, northern Victoria, and the ACT, with six B-doubles and about 30 other trucks.
Contracts vary from automotive to food and general freight.
"Fuel makes economies boom, and fuel makes economies crash," he said.
"Until the governments ... can sort that out, cost of living is just going to soar through the roof."
Farrer MP Sussan Ley earlier said "everything that relates to cost of living" should be prioritised.
"The expenditure review committee ... would be receiving many proposals ... all directed, I hope to reducing the cost of living pressures similar to the one we implemented almost immediately, about reducing the fuel excise, halving it for six months," she said.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
