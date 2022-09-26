The Mitch Beer-trained My Bold Boy enhanced his consistent record for the stable after saluting at Narrandera on Monday.
The well supported race favourite won his third race for the stable this year after taking out the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1000m) with Jason Lyon aboard.
My Bold Boy ($3.90-fav) pounced on the early lead and scored an all-the-way win after proving too slick over the sprint journey.
The win made amends for last-start when My Bold Boy missed the start by two-lengths before rattling home late to run third, also at Narrandera.
Beer was relieved to see My Bold Boy jump with the rest of the field.
"Last-start is still a bit raw but that's his go - as soon as they went 50m today, you knew the horse was in with a real shot," Beer said.
"He has just got one speed basically, he doesn't quicken much but thankfully he doesn't slow down either.
"He's had a bit of bad luck recently but not today."
