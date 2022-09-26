The Border Mail

The Mitch Beer-trained My Bad Boy adds to handy record after Narrandera win

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 26 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Beer landed a winner at Narrandera on Monday with My Bold Boy.

The Mitch Beer-trained My Bold Boy enhanced his consistent record for the stable after saluting at Narrandera on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.