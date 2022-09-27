Every club in Cricket Albury-Wodonga will have a shot at glory in this season's new FA Cup-style T20 knockout competition.
Underdogs from the Hume and District competitions are set to get a crack at CAW's Provincial clubs, who will field teams comprising players from their second and third-string sides.
The opening rounds of the cup will be played out of town as double-headers, with two games back-to-back on Sunday afternoons.
Clubs will be able to sign players from outside the association to boost their hopes of a cup run, although there will be no dual-registration allowed within CAW.
"I like my T20, as everyone knows, and what we're trying to do here is something different," CAW chairman Michael Erdeljac said.
"We looked at how we could bring the Hume and District clubs together with the Provincial clubs.
"We understand that Provincial first-grade cricket's a step above Hume and District so we took those players out; once they've played two games in first grade they can't play in this.
"We feel it's a good way to get everyone out to the country clubs, to get the big boys to travel outside.
"In a B-grade game, St Pat's could be playing North Albury but they might be playing out at Walla, for example.
"The first games will either be 12pm and 3pm or they might be 1pm and 4pm.
"If you get knocked out in round one, so be it, but in round two, the games will still go out to the country and the same in round three."
ALSO IN SPORT
Provincial first-graders will have their own T20 competition, taking place on Tuesday evenings throughout November, December and January.
North Albury will defend the title they won last season, beating Wodonga in the final, although that was a condensed version featuring only the top four sides on the Provincial ladder after 11 rounds of T20 league cricket.
This season's start dates have also been confirmed.
The first round of matches in Provincial first and second grade will be played on October 8, weather permitting, with the Hoppers going in as reigning premiers.
A week later, Brock-Burrum and Yackandandah will start the defence of their Hume and District crowns respectively, while October 15 is also the start date for the C-grade divisions.
Junior cricket begins on October 22.
Meanwhile, East Albury's Alexandra Park will host a state 2nd XI game between NSW and Tasmania, starting on October 10, following the success of last season's ACT/NSW Country v Victoria clash at the same venue in February.
"It's just a vindication of all the work we've done as Cricket Albury-Wodonga, Albury City Council and Wodonga City Council working together," Erdeljac said.
"Cricket Australia, Cricket NSW and Cricket Victoria know what we can offer and that if we say we can do it, we just do it.
"We're country people and that's how it works."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.