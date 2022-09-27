The Border Mail
Cricket Albury-Wodonga T20 competitions to feature all 32 members clubs in 2022/23

By Steve Tervet
Updated September 27 2022 - 3:16am, first published 3:00am
T20 cricket will look rather different in CAW this season. Picture by Ash Smith

Every club in Cricket Albury-Wodonga will have a shot at glory in this season's new FA Cup-style T20 knockout competition.

