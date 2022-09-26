Man to face court as police car rammed after Lavington home invasion

A man will face court on Tuesday following a home invasion that led to a police and civilian car being rammed.
Police were called to a Hague Street unit in Lavington after the home invasion was reported.
A pursuit was initiated and a Toyota Echo was struck.
The pursuit was terminated a short time later.
Police were called to a car fire on Tullimbar Street a short time later.
Two people ran from the scene and the driver was arrested a short time later, with a second man still wanted.
The 28-year-old driver was charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence, using an offensive weapon in company to prevent detention, police pursuit, drive car taken without consent of owner and other offences.
He was refused bail by police and will face Albury court on Tuesday.
Damage is still visible at the scene of the home invasion, including a broken window at the brick unit.
The property was dusted for fingerprints.
A tradesman is repairing the damaged brick wall at the front of the unit block.
A nearby resident said the occupant of the home, a man he thought was in his 20s, kept to himself but had people coming at odd hours of the night.
The neighbour said he had heard a very loud bang during the incident.
"We never really speak to them at all," he said of the victim.
"They more or less keep to themselves.
"There was a similar incident there about a month ago.
"They don't really seem to come out during the day time and I haven't seen anyone there since yesterday."
The man said the incident was concerning, "but things seem to have settled down".
He spoke briefly to police on Monday, with officers still investigating the matter.
