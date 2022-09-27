Jack Chesser is ready to take his game to the next level after leaving Culcairn to sign with the Wodonga Bulldogs.
The 20-year-old forward has kicked 95 goals in his first 31 games of senior football since heading out to play in the Hume League.
And Chesser will be taking on Ovens and Murray defenders in 2023 having reached what he believes is a crucial juncture in his career.
"I was pretty indecisive, in terms of what I was going to do," Chesser admitted.
"But then it came to me that I'm only 20 years old and O and M is the highest level of football you can play around here so why not?
"I used to play there in my juniors, before I moved out to the bush leagues, so I thought I may as well play at the highest level I can and try to get the most out of my footy while I'm young."
Chesser played under-14 and under-16 football at the Bulldogs, also spending time at Wodonga Raiders, before following Craig Bosley out to Culcairn when he was appointed senior coach of the Lions.
He booted 48 goals in just 14 games before the 2021 season was cut short by COVID, following that up with 47 in 17 as the Lions finished this season in seventh, one win outside finals.
"It was a good season," Chesser said.
"I was playing a little bit of a different role, they ended up playing me up more centre half-forward this year instead of full-forward.
"I'm more of a full-forward but I managed to do OK there.
"We played a lot of good games but there were times when we couldn't make the match.
"We played a few off games, games that maybe we should have won but just didn't show up to play as well as we should.
"I ended up getting pretty lucky in my last game, kicking 14 (against Lockhart).
"I thought I could have kicked a few more throughout the season, I was a little bit let down on that, but you have your off-games.
"I'm still pretty happy with getting up to the same sort of amount as what I did the previous season."
Chesser can't wait to take his place in a Wodonga side which finished the season with four straight wins, did the double over Wangaratta Rovers and also knocked off Myrtleford and Corowa-Ruthergen during the run home.
"They're starting to play real good footy," Chesser said.
"They've beaten a lot of high teams and it looks like they're going to be a pretty good side next year.
"I'm going to start pre-season in November so I'm sure I'll get a lot fitter than I did out bush.
"It's a lot more intense training and that'll help me get into peak condition and play the best footy I possibly can.
"It's a good club, with a lot of good people, and I feel like I'm ready to do it."
