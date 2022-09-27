The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Jack Chesser joins Wodonga Bulldogs from Culcairn

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 27 2022 - 1:26am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Chesser is gearing up to play senior Ovens and Murray football for the first time after joining Wodonga from Culcairn. Picture by Ash Smith

Jack Chesser is ready to take his game to the next level after leaving Culcairn to sign with the Wodonga Bulldogs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.