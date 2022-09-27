A six-bedroom Glenroy duplex has sold for a price described as 'an almighty effort' in an online auction Tuesday.
The Union Road property features a larger dwelling with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with a two-bedroom unit as well as fully-fenced garden and large alfresco area.
After an initial bid of $600,000, offers began to bounce back and forth, before the duplex finally sold at $670,000 to a Wollongong investor.
A further three properties were offered in online auctions yesterday by North Albury firm Ray White, drawing 33 bidders.
A three-bedroom home in Heath Street, East Albury sold for $635,000, after the bidding got started at $580,000
Meanwhile, a four-bedroom home in Egret Way in Thurgoona started at $500,000 before it was eventually passed in. A registered bidder entered into negotiations after the auction, with the home eventually selling for $520,000 to first-home buyers.
Another house in Birdy Place, Thurgoona, sold for $550,000 after just three bids.
Auctioneer Alex Pattaro, based in Sydney for Ray White Group, said there was plenty of interest in the four properties, with "plenty to love" about each property.
Managing director Andrea Lever, of Ray White, said the property owners were "thrilled."
"It's very cool that three of the four houses were sold to locals, the auction had great energy and we're pleased with the outcome," she said.
The results continued a trend of success for midweek online auctions.
"We've been doing them every second Tuesday all year and it works well," Ms Lever said.
