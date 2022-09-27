A $306,000 ultrasound machine to improve the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer has arrived at Wodonga hospital.
The machine, donated through the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund, will take more precise and accurate biopsies.
Urologist Dr Jonathan Lewin said the equipment brought a "significant improvement" to prostate cancer services on the Border.
"This equipment is the cornerstone of our diagnostic capability at Albury Wodonga Health and is invaluable in managing patients with prostate cancer," Dr Lewin said.
Trust fund deputy chair John Watson said the donations would make a difference to families in the region, especially in not having to travel to Melbourne for the procedure.
"Without incredible donors such as these, we would not be able to continue to support the excellent level of care that is currently available to our cancer patients," Mr Watson said.
