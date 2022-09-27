The Border Mail
$306,000 ultrasound machine for prostate cancer, a first for Albury-Wodonga

By Sophie Else
Updated September 27 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:30am
Wodonga hospital unit manager Tim Malone and trust fund deputy chair John Watson, thanked both the Horne Family Trust and Murray Valley Centre for their contribution.

A $306,000 ultrasound machine to improve the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer has arrived at Wodonga hospital.

