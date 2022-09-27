The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Natural burials, involving wicker or cardboard coffins and unmarked graves, to be analysed by Albury Council

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 27 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury councillor David Thurley at Glenmorus cemetery. He says if natural burials were available in the city he would take up that option. Other cities have dedicated areas for such interments. Picture by James Wiltshire.

NATURAL burials, which may involve cardboard coffins and no headstones, are to be scrutinised by Albury Council staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.