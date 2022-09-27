NATURAL burials, which may involve cardboard coffins and no headstones, are to be scrutinised by Albury Council staff.
They will examine the opportunities and impediments to that method of interment at the city-run cemetery known as Glenmorus Memorial Gardens.
The move follows councillor David Thurley calling for a report to be prepared in the next three months and being supported by his colleagues at Monday night's meeting.
He believes there's an interest from the community in natural burials for environmental and financial reasons.
They involve biodegradable coffins being put in unmarked graves, only identifiable via GPS, in a designated area of a cemetery.
Thurgoona retiree Trevor Jenner, 63, plans to have a natural burial but is disappointed it is not readily available in Albury, unlike in Wagga and Canberra.
"I've got it formalised in my will that's what I want, what is silent in the will is the location," Mr Jenner said.
"I moved from Canberra a few years ago and my preference would be to be buried in Albury, but if I can't have a natural burial here I would be buried in Canberra."
He wrote to Albury Council in January 2020 and received no commitment to look at natural burials, so was "pleasantly surprised" that Cr Thurley had taken up the matter.
Council stated yesterday the use of biodegradable materials for coffins was encouraged and it was not compulsory for graves to be marked.
Lismore Council, in northern NSW, has had a bushland cemetery for natural burials since 2007 and it is located within the grounds of the city's lawn graveyard.
Council general manager John Walker said the green burial interest was growing.
"People have reserved burial plots in the bushland as far away from Tamworth and the Queensland," Mr Walker said.
"To date there have been 214 burials and reservations at the site."
Manager at Border funeral business Lester & Son John Vogel said there had not been big interest in natural burials to date.
Australian Funeral Directors Association NSW-ACT senior vice president Simon Law said in 30 years in the industry he had not conducted a natural burial.
The Ulladulla undertaker believes the lack of a marker for graves is a significant deterrent for grieving relatives.
"Most people when they have a burial they want somewhere to go and they can physically see it, instead of a GPS," Mr Law said.
