More Albury Council money will remain in Border accounts after a change in direction by NSW bureaucrats at TCorp

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
September 28 2022 - 12:00am
Win for Border banks after shift in rules from NSW Treasury

WAW and Hume banks are set to benefit after the NSW Treasury Corporation lifted the amount of money it allows Albury Council to invest with Border institutions.

