Win for Border banks after shift in rules from NSW Treasury

WAW and Hume banks are set to benefit after the NSW Treasury Corporation lifted the amount of money it allows Albury Council to invest with Border institutions.
TCorp previously limited the council to not investing more than five per cent each with the lenders as part of its investment portfolio.
Now after lobbying from Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich the authority has allowed that figure to rise to 10 per cent to support regional growth.
Greens councillor Ashley Edwards told Monday night's council meeting it was "great news".
"Hume Bank and WAW support the growth of our region and they also do not support the fossil fuel industry, which means that more of council's public funds are being invested sustainably and in support of our vision for a net-zero future," Cr Edwards said.
Councillor David Thurley noted it had been a long-running saga to have TCorp change its attitude.
Cr Thurley said it was vital to support Hume and WAW given the move by major banks to retreat from regional areas, recently evidenced with closures in Lavington.
The council has nearly $10 million invested with each of the regional organisations.
By comparison, the council has more than $60 million each invested with the Commonwealth Bank and NAB and in excess of $25 million parked with Westpac.
The city also has accounts with ING, Macquarie, Suncorp, Australian Unity, Bank of Queensland and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.
The shift with TCorp has now been included in the council's draft investment procedure which is now up for public feedback.
