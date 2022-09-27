The Border Mail
Jonathon Hassan, Reuben Haley and Ben Sredojevic playing in National Youth Championships

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:00am
Wodonga Heart's Jonathon Hassan. Picture by James Wiltshire

Three of the Albury-Wodonga Football Associations's rising stars are in Coffs Harbour this week taking on the country's best players in their age group.

