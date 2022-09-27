Three of the Albury-Wodonga Football Associations's rising stars are in Coffs Harbour this week taking on the country's best players in their age group.
Cobram's Reuben Haley and Albury City's Ben Sredojevic are in the under-14 NSW Country squad while Jonathon Hassan, of Wodonga Heart, is playing U15s.
Hassan, from Burundi, has already started to catch the attention of scouts around Sydney and knows this week is another chance to make a good impression.
"It means everything to me," the James Fallon High School student said.
"I'm really happy about making the squad.
"It's a really big opportunity for me and my career.
"My family has always played the sport and that's why I love it.
"I learned my skills back in Africa when I was three years old.
"I used to play with my mates, I loved kicking the ball around in the street, sometimes at the park as well and walk-up tournaments."
Hassan, an exciting left-footer, doesn't lack confidence on the pitch but starting life in a new country had its challenges.
"I saw new things I'd never seen before," the 14-year-old said.
"Making friends was hard at first.
"But football has helped me find some really good mates.
"You find ones who really care about you, who want to be around you, who want to watch you play.
"I've always dreamed of playing in Europe and I'm prepared to work hard.
"I feel nervous about these championships but I'm also glad to play where the audience can watch me."
