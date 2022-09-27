Poor water management has set the region up for a worse flooding event than 2016 according to a riverside property owner.
Murray River Action Group chair Richard Sargood, based at Corowa, has blasted the Murray Darling Basin Authority for its conservative approach to water releases from Hume Dam, which has quickly ramped up ahead of another predicted wet summer.
His biggest concern is the fact a spilling Dartmouth Dam will contribute to this year's flows when it made little difference in 2016.
"It was a disaster in 2016 and if we get the same rain from here on in as we did then, it's going to be more of a disaster," Mr Sargood said.
"We had flows of over 100,000 megalitres a day going past Albury in 2016 and it's only about half that at the moment, but 2016 didn't have Dartmouth spilling.
"This year, whatever falls into the catchment is going to head straight into the Hume.
"The last time Dartmouth spilled in 1996, the authorities thought they would store as much water as they could and the dam wall shifted.
"They had to let out 30 per cent of Hume Dam in a very short period of time to take the pressure off the wall. At the moment, Dartmouth is 101 per cent full and filling.
"Every climate model in existence has forecast wetter than average conditions between now and Christmas."
Releases have jumped from 12,000 megalitres per day at the start of August to almost 50,000.
Corowa is now above the moderate flood level of 5.7m at 5.94m, while Albury's minor flood level of 4.3m has been exceeded at 4.66m.
MDBA executive director of river management Andrew Reynolds said releases may need to be revised if rain forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology increased.
"The MDBA remains focused on keeping the dam safe, and capturing flows where we can, to mitigate flooding," he said.
Mr Sargood said flooding could have been limited if more was done earlier.
"The disappointing thing is that the Murray Darling Basin Authority has got the capacity to use the last 386 gigalitres of airspace for flood mitigation, but they consistently choose not to use it," he said.
"Even if they had used it this year, coming to about now it probably would have been overwhelmed anyway, but you would like to think they'd try.
"I've got a friend who has just had to ship out 500 cows and calves because the river is going to affect his operations.
"One livestock producer had cows and calves fall into floodwater off a bridge as they were trying to be shifted out of its way.
"There's huge economic consequences of this floodwater, but at the end of the day, governments can't sell airspace, but they can sell water."
Mr Sargood claimed the MDBA's estimation of inflows to the dams is often less than the amount of water that actually arrives.
"If you haven't got a realistic expectation of what's coming in, how can you realistically expect to be able to manage the releases properly? It all comes down to dollars," he said.
Parts of Albury's Noreuil Park went deeper underwater on Tuesday as water continued to overflow from the Murray River.
Police and SES officers spent time assessing floodwaters as the majority of roads, including vehicle access to Oddies Creek Park, are closed until levels drop.
Seven of the 29 gates at the Hume Dam wall were opened for releases on Tuesday.
