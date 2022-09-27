The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murray River Action Group's Richard Sargood expects floods to be worse than 2016 due to poor management

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated September 27 2022 - 9:22am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road closure signs at The Willows recreation reserve at Wahgunyah are almost completely submerged on Tuesday as the Murray River continues to rise above the town's moderate flood level. Picture by James Wiltshire

Poor water management has set the region up for a worse flooding event than 2016 according to a riverside property owner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.