Caravan parks alongside the Murray River at Corowa have partially or fully closed in the middle of school holidays as floodwaters rise.
Bindaree Holiday Park owner Julie Upton issued evacuation notices to annual residents on Tuesday as the moderate flood level of 5.7m exceeded 5.9m, while cabins were relocated to higher ground on Monday.
Annexes were packed up and sites cleared to allow vans to be towed off site.
"Our plan was to put them all up here in the paddocks opposite us, but they're too wet," Ms Upton said.
"Federation Council have been helpful in trying to obtain storage off site.
"We went through this in 2016 and most people at the park are aware of what has to happen."
Siobhan Cox moved from Melbourne with husband Damon and has been staying at Bindaree since August as she commenced treatment at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
The couple have been regulars at the park but haven't seen the water this high.
"I think it's risen two inches in a day," Damon said.
"They say it takes two or three days to get down here from Albury, but I think it's moving quicker than that.
"We're moving to higher ground today (Tuesday) because they've got a couple of powered sites available.
"We're one of the lucky ones, it's tough on the people with on-site vans having to move all that out."
Ms Upton said the park was fully booked this week and most requests had to be cancelled.
"We've got a couple of cabins here that we've still got people in, but all of our campground was full and we've got rid of all of that, which is disappointing for the business," she said.
Corowa Caravan Park owner Karen Dunstan underwent a similar process with SES members helping to move residents out.
"Luckily we had a lot of people around over the weekend to help instead of leaving it until now," she said.
Gooramadda resident George Williams has lived alongside the Murray River his entire life and said he wasn't too concerned by floodwaters at this stage.
"It was at our back verandah in 2016 but it has never got to the house," he said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
