Corowa Caravan Park and Bindaree Holiday Park forced to turn away customers due to rising floodwaters

By Beau Greenway
September 27 2022 - 5:30pm
Caravanners Siobhan and Damon Cox have been staying at Corowa's Bindaree Holiday Park since August and have not seen floodwaters reach these levels before. Picture by James Wiltshire

Caravan parks alongside the Murray River at Corowa have partially or fully closed in the middle of school holidays as floodwaters rise.

