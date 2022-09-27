Lockhart Picnic Race Club is planning to welcome racegoers on Friday despite Racing NSW being forced to cancel the meeting.
The highly popular picnic meeting has become the latest casualty to the wet weather that has plagued the state over the past few months.
Officials made the call after Southern District chief steward Liam Martin conducted a track inspection last Friday with surface water making the track unsafe for racing.
Unfortunately for club officials it is the third consecutive year the meeting has been cancelled with Covid claiming the past two meetings.
However, club president Will Lane was confident racegoers would still enjoy a day out despite there being no live racing.
"We knew the meeting was in jeopardy when the stewards came out to inspect the track last Friday and got bogged twice," Lane said.
"It's not ideal to have no live racing but patrons can still enjoy the day socially.
"The last time we raced at the track was October 2019 and then Covid hit the past two years.
"Originally we were hoping to get a crowd of more than 1500 but now if we can get half as many as that, we will be happy.
"The train is still coming from Wagga and Kane's buses have got 100 booked in.
"Plus we have got 100 plus members and all the locals who have purchased tickets so we are still hoping for a reasonable crowd."
ALSO IN SPORT
Lane said the club would still have live music, fashions on the field and kids entertainment at the meeting.
Jerilderie lost its meeting last Saturday but still attracted 800 racegoers.
The Cootamundra Cup meeting scheduled for Sunday has been transferred to Narrandera.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.