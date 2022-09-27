The Border Mail
Connor Galvin appointed to assistant coach at Osborne

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 27 2022 - 9:47pm, first published 6:00pm
Connor Galvin could have left Osborne this summer to take up his first senior coaching role but instead the star midfielder will work closely with Joel Mackie as the Tigers bid to win back the premiership. Picture by Mark Jesser

Connor Galvin has rejected senior coaching offers from other clubs to sign with Osborne for another season.

