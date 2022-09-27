Connor Galvin has rejected senior coaching offers from other clubs to sign with Osborne for another season.
The 26-year-old Hume League gun will work under Joel Mackie as an assistant coach in 2023 and insisted he was never interested in leaving the Tigers.
Driven on by the pain of Osborne's grand final heartbreak at the hands of Holbrook, star midfielder Galvin only has eyes for one prize.
"I had a couple of offers elsewhere to coach but when it came down to it, all I wanted to do was be assistant under Joel and continue to learn under him," Galvin said.
"I don't think there's anyone better around to learn from and we've still got unfinished business at Osborne.
"Osborne were keen to have me around, so I got into this assistant role and we put that (speculation) to bed pretty early.
"There has been a bit of interest but once I'd made my mind up, it was easy to stay and easy to say 'sorry, I'm already taken care of next year.'
"In the last couple of years, I've started to think about coaching more.
"I still think I'm pretty fresh, though, and have a little bit to learn before I'm ready to take that step (as a senior coach).
"Stepping down from the captaincy role and moving more to behind the scenes, it should give some of the other boys a chance to step up into a leadership role that I had and really guide these younger kids, because, as it has been for the last 20 years at Osborne, the younger kids coming through is where we're going to develop and grow."
Galvin was voted Player of the Year by the Hume League coaches and finished third in the Azzi medal count for 2022.
But the premiership he craved escaped the Tigers, whose dream evaporated as Holbrook charged home in an extraordinary grand final climax at Walbundrie.
"I've tried not to think about it - but it's all I've thought about in the aftermath," Galvin admitted.
"Holbrook were better on the day and that's something I can swallow because we have great respect for them and they're a good team.
"But, at the same time, it's going to take a bit to get over because I feel like we were the better team for a long period of time.
"You don't win 35 games in a row without a premiership in between so that's going to take a while to get my head around."
Galvin came into the decider carrying a calf injury and was only fit enough for a place in the forward line.
He kicked two goals but Osborne missed his class and courage around the contest.
"I got to half-time and it was sore but it was more after the game," Galvin said.
"Knowing I couldn't impact the game in ways I would like to was frustrating in itself.
"It was hard to watch them go up to collect the cup.
"I know a few blokes from Holbrook and, in a way, I was happy for them but at the same time, looking around and seeing our boys distraught, the looks on their faces, it was hard to stomach.
"It got the better of me.
"I wasn't too bad when the siren went but three or four minutes later, sitting around the boys, letting it sink in and seeing how heartbroken we were, that was tough.
"We'd be foolish not to use how we felt after the game to strive to be better, and use it to improve.
"Hopefully, if we get into a situation like that again, where Holbrook really did get on top, we can draw on that and know how to handle it better."
Galvin, who won Osborne's best and fairest by a vote from Duncan McMaster, insisted he wasn't disappointed to miss out on the Azzi, given how many Tigers players polled strongly.
Instead, he's putting all his energy into the club which means so much to him.
"I love my footy and I love playing at Osborne," he said.
"All of the heroes I had growing up are still there now and I'm getting to play with some of them and learn from them.
"I know other clubs say they have that special environment but when you get to turn up and my parents are there every week, my brothers are there, my cousins, my uncle helping out with the coaching, blokes like Shayne Weidemann, Jamie Parr, Matt Rava, they all stick around and it's a place where you want to be.
"I know we get some flak for spending heaps of money, or everyone thinks we do, but to be able to keep these blokes on, five or 10 years after they've finished up, it says a lot about the club and why everyone loves being around it.
"I find it funny, seeing how everyone thinks we just spend money and that's the be-all and end-all.
"With the people we get in, if we do spend the money, it's money well spent and they're happy to stay.
"That creates such an environment which is very hard to leave."
Edward O'Connell was named Osborne's most consistent player of 2022 at the club presentation on Sunday, with most improved going to Hugh Schmetzer.
Ryan Collins (leading goal kicker), Izaac McDonnell (players' player), Macauley Armstrong (coaches award), Royce Hunter (rising star) and McMaster (best in finals) rounded out the senior football awards, while Robert 'Nobby' O'Connell and Anthony Armstrong received life membership of the club.
Armstrong played 281 senior games for the Tigers, winning eight premierships between 1998 and 2012 as well as claiming two club best-and-fairests. He umpired for four years, served as interleague coach and remains an active member of Osborne's football department.
Meanwhile, O'Connell won the Azzi Medal twice during a career which carried him to five senior premierships in the 1990s. He had two stints as coach and has been involved in recruitment across five decades.
Osborne president Jason Webster was left to reflect on a season which brought premiership joy on the netball court but three grand final defeats on the football field.
"Ultimately, we've had a successful season," Webster said.
"A lot of people rate success in premierships but that's only part of it.
"For a club like Osborne, to get three teams into the grand final plus the netball success, at the start of the season, you'd take that hands down.
"Losing the senior grand final certainly hurt but I can guarantee that hurt's been turned into motivation straight away to come back and prove to the football world that Osborne's going to come back stronger than ever.
"We certainly didn't enjoy it and we're not accepting it but that's what happens: if you keep making grand finals, the risk is you're going to lose a few of them at times.
"Holbrook handled the conditions and they were ready to win that game, they were set up to win it when you look back at it.
"We've done a lot of work on our junior club. This time 12 months ago, we were worried about fielding sides for this season but moving forward, we're confident we're going to have strong junior sides next season.
"We've got a lot of new families getting involved, we've got families travelling well over 100km now to call Osborne home and that's gold.
"That's the only way we're going to survive, by finding the next family.
"We've got brand new netball courts being built now, so our facilities are getting better every year."
