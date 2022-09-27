FARRER MP Sussan Ley has paid tribute to Rand farmer and Liberal Party member Angus Macneil, 80, who died suddenly on Sunday night.
She told federal parliament on Tuesday afternoon that Mr Macneil had been the "one constant" in her political life, having encouraged her to run in 2001.
"On behalf of myself, our local community and the Liberal Party I extend our heartfelt sympathy, best wishes and warm thanks for all he was able to achieve," Ms Ley said.
"Angus John Macneil - rest in peace."
Mr Macneil was a councillor on Urana Shire from 1965 to 1989 which included a decade as deputy president.
In 2019, he was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia for his service to primary industry and the community that encompassed sport and town improvement.
