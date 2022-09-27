A rescue helicopter has been called in after a serious crash on the Olympic Highway on Tuesday evening.
A man has been freed from the wreckage of a car crashed into a tree that was reported to emergency services just before 5pm.
It is understood the man was suffering head injuries but was conscious and had been able to speak with people at the scene.
Police, firefighters, paramedics and traffic controllers remain on the highway, around seven kilometres south of Cootamundra near the intersection with Dirnaseer Road.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed paramedics were called to the crash around 4.50pm, and the single patient had been extricated by 7pm.
"The driver would appear to be the only person [involved and was] trapped," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"[It appears] a single vehicle has left the roadway ... and hit a tree."
Five NSW Police vehicles were at the site as at 7pm.
Diversions and stop/slow conditions are in place, Live Traffic advises, with southbound travellers directed along Burley Griffin Way via Temora.
Northbound drivers are to take Goldfields Way from Junee.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
