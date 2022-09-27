WARRANT WEDNESDAY: 'Beast' amongst those wanted in Albury police region

Albury region police are seeking public assistance to locate several people with warrants out for their arrest.
Murray River Police District officers are seeking help to find Jaimes Sutton, who has very distinctive tattoos covering his face.
His forehead has the word "BEAST" and the rest of his face is covered in ink.
His fingers are also tattooed with the phrase "game over" and other ink across his body.
Sutton had been due to appear in court in Deniliquin earlier this month.
He was bailed on domestic violence related charge of assault and property damage on September 8, with the matters to return on October 11.
Timothy Koeford, who has priors for sex related offending, also has one outstanding warrant.
Police have been searching for Koeford for several weeks.
He is known to frequent Wahgunyah and Corowa.
Investigators are also seeking information about Linda Kendray's whereabouts.
Kendray is known to frequent the Albury area.
She has drug issues and has three warrants out for her arrest.
Brittanie Williams, who has links to Deniliquin, also has three warrants out for her arrest.
Anyone with information about those sought by police can call the Albury station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
