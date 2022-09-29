Moteliers are reporting a strong school holiday use of the NSW government stimulus vouchers that will soon expire.
Albury's The Cottage Motor Inn manager Pratap Chauhan noticed a surge in holidaymakers travelling from outside the region to use the vouchers.
"A lot of people are using the vouchers, especially over the school holidays," Mr Chauhan said.
"Some even use the Stay and Parents NSW vouchers all at once.
"There was a family that came in and used $1400 worth of vouchers for their Albury stay."
Mr Chauhan said the program had been helpful in supporting households after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It not only benefits the guests, but also businesses too," he said.
Service NSW is encouraging households to act quickly and make the most of the opportunity before the vouchers are no longer available after October 9.
Under the state government scheme, eligible households can apply for five $50 Parent NSW vouchers, and residents aged 18 and above can apply for one $50 Stay NSW voucher.
Thurgoona mother Kirstin Walsh said the vouchers have been a big help for her family.
"We are about to use our last voucher this weekend coming to go away camping to Mulwala with the kids for school holidays," Mrs Walsh said.
"Using the vouchers for our night fees means we can buy ice creams and things we wouldn't normally be able to buy.
"We have loved them.
"My daughter also has ASD so the vouchers have been awesome for her to be able to experience adventures.
"We saved the vouchers for this school holidays knowing it would save us money, that we wouldn't have been able to afford to go away otherwise."
Mrs Walsh said she hoped they would stick around, because it had been a great way to "save money as a family".
"I absolutely would encourage others to use them too," she said.
"I just think it would be great to see the government keeping them going."
Parent vouchers are being used for cinemas and entertainment, including live music, and arts venues.
The Stay vouchers are being used for accommodation, including resorts, caravan parks and camping grounds.
Albury mother Holly Ogden said the vouchers were great.
"I would love the vouchers to stick around, it has meant I can take the family of six out during the holidays and treat the kids," she said.
A Service NSW spokesperson said the programs had put more than $1.5 million back into Albury businesses.
