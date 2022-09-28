The Border Mail
Indi MP Haines says corruption watchdog was the work of the crossbench

By Ted Howes
Updated September 28 2022 - 1:38am, first published 1:30am
Indi MP Helen Haines, speaking at Parliament House on Wednesday, says legislation to be tabled surrounding a new federal corruption watchdog would not exist without determination from the crossbench. Pic by AusPic

Member for Indi Helen Haines says legislation being tabled on Wednesday surrounding an anti-corruption watchdog "with teeth" would not have been possible without determined work from the crossbench.

