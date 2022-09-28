The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Bungowannah farmer Andrew Watson makes early call to shift cattle from flooded Kensal Green property

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated September 28 2022 - 8:35am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Bungowannah farmer is spending more than $10,000 a week to move stock off his property as access becomes limited to due to flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.