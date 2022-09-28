Member for Indi Helen Haines applauded legislation tabled yesterday surrounding an anti-corruption watchdog "with teeth".
But she said she held concerns about some aspects of the $262 million pledge for a National Anti-Corruption Commission.
Dr Haines was yesterday waiting for confirmation she had been accepted as a member of a joint select committee to examine the bill before it goes to vote.
"Under the government's bill, public hearings will only be held in 'exceptional circumstances' and when in the public interest to do so," she said.
"It is not clear why the 'exceptional circumstances' test has been included and I am concerned it creates an unnecessary extra hurdle when private hearings are already the default.
"I will be looking closely at the bill over the coming weeks to ensure each clause is appropriate and serves a strong, independent watchdog with the appropriate safeguards."
Dr Haines and 14 other crossbenchers gathered at Parliament yesterday to express support for the long-awaited legislation, but also voice their concerns that the proposed commission "gets it right".
"This is a momentous day and it has been a long time coming," she said just after the bill had been tabled.
"It is the first time a government has introduced a bill for an integrity watchdog to Parliament.
"Until now, all bills had come from the crossbench or the Greens."
Dr Haines said the "historic day" would not have happened without hard work from crossbenchers.
"I want to acknowledge the work of Bob Brown, of Larissa Waters, of Cathy McGowan," she said.
"I want to make it very clear to the nation that the only legislation we've ever seen in this place up until today has come from the crossbench either through the Senate or through the House of Representatives.
"This is really important - we've fought long and hard to have retrospective powers, to have a very powerful anti-corruption commission with all the powers of a royal commission.
"We've done a lot of work, we've worked hard to get third parties included, enormous advocacy - what we're hearing today as the attorney-general reads this bill in is the combination of a lot of work from the crossbench."
Earlier this week, Dr Haines, as one of 15 crossbenchers to support the government move to establish the new watchdog, said she was confident the legislation would include robust principles but reiterated that the government must demonstrate its commitment to them, especially for the commission to have strong retrospective powers.
Crossbenchers said they are "satisfied" with the promises so far but on Tuesday were awaiting further details, including what those additional protections for whistleblowers would look like, once the bill is introduced.
