The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

New budget airline Bonza still waiting approval to fly from Albury to the Sunshine Coast

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
September 28 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonza chief executive Tim Jordan had hoped to have Albury to Sunshine Coast flights up and running sooner. Picture by Ash Smith

Budget airline Bonza is no closer to providing confirmation on a start date for flights between Albury and the Sunshine Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.