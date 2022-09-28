Budget airline Bonza is no closer to providing confirmation on a start date for flights between Albury and the Sunshine Coast.
The new carrier had hoped to be flying from the Border by the middle of this year after it announced the twice-weekly route in February, but is yet to be granted regulatory approval from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.
"We fully respect the regulatory process and continue to work with CASA on it," Bonza chief commercial officer Carly Povey said.
"They do incredibly important work regulating aviation in Australia and we respect the process we're working through with them.
"It is wrong of us to comment on when that process will be completed.
"We will continue to update travellers, as we previously have, as soon as we have more updates on all things Bonza."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
