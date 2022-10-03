Something for everything is the selling point for this week's Senior Celebrations in Wodonga, highlighted by a free Fleetwood Mac concert at The Cube.
"Rock up and come and try" is the message Wodonga Council would like to get across to the community, cultural services and tourism manager Kim Strang said. "There's no expectations."
Wodonga's seniors have been invited to "kick up their heels, get active, continue their learning journey or simply great activities with old friends and new".
The week's program began Sunday, with the tribute concert to rock The Cube Monday at 10.30am.
Ms Strang said the focus throughout the celebration would be on fun, fitness, learning and friendships, running through until Sunday.
This is the second round of senior celebrations this year, after COVID-19 caused last year's event to be rescheduled to March.
Wodonga and District Historical Society volunteer Janet Floyd said activities included tours of the Bonegilla Migrant Experience, allowing people to "come and reminisce and enjoy the memories".
Society vice-president Jeff McEachern said people were often surprised by the extensive collection at Bonegilla.
Ms Strang said the week was a great opportunity to recognise the valuable contribution seniors "bring to our society".
"We have sporting events, art and craft, games, music, dance - there's more than 60 activities over the week," she said.
Ms Strang said while the demographic for the week was the over-60s, people of any age were welcome to take part.
For example, people will be able to bring their grandchildren to Hyphen for story time on Thursday at 10.30am. Free public transport is on offer for Victorian seniors card holders.
"There is something for everyone," she said. "The key event is the concert, called Tusk, which is a storybook tribute to Fleetwood Mac.
"There will be an array of free activities as well as low cost activities, but it's going to be so great."
The tribute is bound to get the toes tapping, but Ms Strang said bookings were essential.
Event co-ordinator Shae Mangerson, also from Wodonga Council, said months had been spent planning the event.
"It's so exciting to be involved in an event that gives back to the community," she said. "I'm happy to be involved and give back to the community."
The celebrations will conclude on Sunday, October 9, with the final activity on the program being The Cocker Ronstadt Experience at The Cube Wodonga.
