Wodonga's Senior Celebrations offers packed week, starting October 2

By Sophie Else
Updated October 3 2022 - 2:40am, first published 2:30am
Wodonga Council and historical society representatives Shae Mangersen, Kim Strang, Janet Floyd and Jeff McEachern are excited for a jam-packed week of activities ahead. Picture by Ash Smith

Something for everything is the selling point for this week's Senior Celebrations in Wodonga, highlighted by a free Fleetwood Mac concert at The Cube.

