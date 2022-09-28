Lappin - it's arguably the most famous football surname on the Border.
And the famous footballing family is savouring another September to remember.
Nigel Lappin added another chapter to his already remarkable career after helping Geelong win the flag as an assistant coach under former Brisbane Lions team-mate Chris Scott.
Jason Lappin was also part of the Cats' coaching staff.
Jason has also got close ties to Wangaratta where he was a dual premiership coach in 2007-08 and was inducted into the O&M Hall Of Fame earlier this year.
Damien Lappin helped guide Wangaratta thirds to the premiership on Sunday.
While Fin Lappin played a starring role for Chiltern in defence as the Swans captured their maiden flag in the TDFL.
Damien and Nigel are first cousins with their fathers Rick and 'Jock' brothers and Chiltern legends.
Damien said it was an unbelievable achievement by Nigel to be part of the Cats' success after having already played in a hat-trick of flags with Brisbane.
"Personally it was a huge thrill to win the flag with Wangaratta but what Nigel has achieved is unbelievable," Damien said.
"I rang Nigel a few times throughout the year for a bit of coaching advice - I would have been mad not to.
"Matt Hedin and I, who I co-coached with, were fortunate enough to go down to GMHBA Stadium a few times this year.
"Nigel organised for us to watch the seniors train and meet with a few of the other coaches and get a few ideas off them."
Nigel is highly regarded in AFL coaching circles with speculation rife that Michael Voss was keen to lure him to Princes Park when he was first appointed coach of Carlton.
Damien said it was no coincidence that the amount of success that Nigel has had so far throughout his football journey.
"The amount of success Nigel has had - it just doesn't follow him for the sake of it," he said.
"Ask anybody at Geelong how important Nigel is and they will be quick to tell you how smart of a footy brain he has got and how highly regarded he is.
"I'm just in a fortunate position in that he is only a phone call away if I ever need any advice."
Damien also endured an interesting playing career.
A talented junior, he made his senior debut for junior club Chiltern as a 14-year-old.
But a wonky knee and three knee constructions by the time he was 19 curtailed a promising career.
Damien was thrilled to see coach Luke Brookes lead Chiltern to the flag with his second cousin, Fin, part of the side.
"I remember playing alongside 'Brooksie' when I was a young kid," he said.
"So to see 'Brooksie' have the ultimate success was a bit emotional for me.
"Tom (Lappin) is the president and my uncle and is a heart and soul Chiltern man.
"It was also great to see Fin in the side.
"There are not too many Lappins left that age that can still play footy."
Damien also had a stint with rival club Wangaratta Rovers during the mid 2000s before giving football away for more than a decade.
He then decided two years ago to help his good mate Matt Hedin with the Wangaratta thirds before being appointed co-coach this year.
Damien said the development of junior talent at clubs had never been more important since the introduction of the points system.
"It's rewarding to be able to help out the young kids with their footy," he said.
"Matt and I are close mates and both enjoy the challenge of coaching and it was satisfying to win the flag.
ALSO IN SPORT
"I think there ended up being 45 kids play throughout the year and 15 played either seniors or reserves as well.
"With the points system now, it's no secret that you can't win a flag by recruiting heavily - you need to have that home grown talent.
"You look at the senior side on the weekend and we had Tyler Norton and Hunter Gottschling who played thirds last year.
"Joe Richards and Michael Bordignon are home grown talent and one pointers
"If you develop the local talent at your club, you don't have to go chasing recruits.
"But it obviously it helps when you recruit guys the calibre of Callum Moore and Abe Ankers."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.