A Rutherglen Destination Management Plan, which includes "indulging in our wine, food and beverage" as one of its pillars, has been approved by the Indigo Shire Council.
It's unclear, however, whether or not the Wine Experience building will be serving visitors a taste of the region's renowned grape varieties.
At an Indigo Shire Council meeting on Tuesday night, Mayor Bernard Gaffney read a question from a ratepayer asking if the council would "dispose of the joint ownership of the Wine Experience building and recover the hundreds of thousands of dollars of rates revenue that they have used to establish joint ownership of the building".
"Council must reassure the community that our rates will not be used to provide funds for the sale of alcohol," the member of the public asked.
Chief Executive Officer Trevor Ierino repied: "The report that's before council today has a range of things ... that report does not include any recommendations to council that the Wine Experience Building be sold.
"In regard as to whether alcohol is sold from the building that's a question for council to consider."
Meanwhile, the council has awarded more than $40,000 to community event and tourism event organisers through its annual Tourism Events and Community Events grant programs.
The funding will support several events across the shire including Rutherglen's Australian National Busking Competition, the 2023 Drag'd Out Festival in Beechworth, the upcoming "Let Me Be Myself" Anne Frank exhibition, and the Chiltern Four Seasons Community Market.
