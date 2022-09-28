Leneva residents have voiced their concerns about a Wodonga Council project to fix storm and flood damage on Frederic Street Road, fearing the entire road would be "closed forever".
Long-time residents on adjacent Boyes Road Zane and Ruth Gormly said the road had closed for work to be done on a new housing development.
Wodonga Council announced the closure in July, saying detours would be in place until November 1.
"There's lots of subdivisions going (elsewhere), and they don't close the roads off," Mr Gormly said.
"Instead of three kilometres I have to travel exactly twice as far, I've got to go six."
The council is also working with contractor, Jackson's Earthmoving, to repair the significant flood damage to Frederic Street Road.
Council manager for outdoor operations Richard Lamb said it was not possible to nominate a completion date, but works "will be done at the earliest possible time".
The Gormlys travel into Wodonga at least four times a day, mostly transporting their grandchildren Hugh Schofield, 7, and Sarah Schofield, 9.
"We've got the concrete track going up and there's doesn't seem to be any access to the original Streets Road," Mr Gormly said.
Two months ago they received a letter from the developer saying the road "would be closed for up to three months".
The couple said there had been no communication from Wodonga Council regarding the road closures.
They also said the fact the intersection of Baranduda Boulevard and Frederic Street Road had been fixed by the council, but still remained closed, was "just ridiculous".
"It looks nice, why don't they just open it?," she said.
They said if Frederic Street Road was closed off permanently, it would inconvenience up to seven households living on the road and on neighbouring roads.
Mr Gormly, who plays golf at Wodonga Golf Club near Parkers Road, said there were no roads closed off there because of subdivisions.
Mr Lamb said: "Stabilisation works are continuing to preserve any remaining road and drainage infrastructure and to prepare for permanent repairs.
"However, the road cannot be fully repaired until the weather improves as any works could be washed away in another storm."
Frederic Street Road was damaged by numerous flood events over the past two months, with further significant damage caused by a storm last Friday night.
Entry and exit to the area is still possible from the Baranduda Boulevard and Boyes Road ends.
Other residents were contacted for comment.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
